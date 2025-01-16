U.S. Air Force members with the 336th Training Support Squadron, 92nd Medical Group, and 92nd Security Forces Squadron transport a patient during a medical exercise, Operation Bug-Out, at Ruby Creek Training Area, Wash., Dec. 20, 2024. The two-day exercise gave members an opportunity to practice life-saving techniques in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8833467
|VIRIN:
|191224-F-YL237-1337
|Resolution:
|5229x3479
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Bug-Out 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.