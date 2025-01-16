Operation Bug-Out 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members with the 336th Training Support Squadron, 92nd Medical Group, and 92nd Security Forces Squadron transport a patient during a medical exercise, Operation Bug-Out, at Ruby Creek Training Area, Wash., Dec. 20, 2024. The two-day exercise gave members an opportunity to practice life-saving techniques in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)