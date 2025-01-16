Operation Bug-Out 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Khaalio Rasheed, 92nd Security Forces Squadron, stands guard as a patient is loaded on a Tucker-Terra Sno-Cat during medical exercise Operation Bug-Out at Ruby Creek Training Area, Wash, Dec. 20, 2024. Members from 336th Training Support Squadron, 92nd Medical Group, and 92nd SFS participated in scenarios throughout the two-day long exercise where they were able to practice life-saving techniques in a simulated combat environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)