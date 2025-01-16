U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Khaalio Rasheed, 92nd Security Forces Squadron, stands guard as a patient is loaded on a Tucker-Terra Sno-Cat during medical exercise Operation Bug-Out at Ruby Creek Training Area, Wash, Dec. 20, 2024. Members from 336th Training Support Squadron, 92nd Medical Group, and 92nd SFS participated in scenarios throughout the two-day long exercise where they were able to practice life-saving techniques in a simulated combat environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8833468
|VIRIN:
|191224-F-YL237-1345
|Resolution:
|5831x3880
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Bug-Out 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.