Pasadena, CA. (Jan. 15, 2025) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Xavier Becerra, visits FEMA's Joint Field Office to be briefed on the latest on the wildfires in Los Angeles County from FEMA's Regional Administrator, Robert J. Fenton, Jr. and his staff.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8832892
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-JQ168-2834
|Resolution:
|2400x1601
|Size:
|791.53 KB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Health and Human Services Secretary Visits FEMA's Joint Field Office [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.