Health and Human Services Secretary Visits FEMA's Joint Field Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pasadena, CA. (Jan. 15, 2025) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Xavier Becerra, visits FEMA's Joint Field Office to be briefed on the latest on the wildfires in Los Angeles County from FEMA's Regional Administrator, Robert J. Fenton, Jr. and his staff.