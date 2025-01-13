Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health and Human Services Secretary Visits FEMA's Joint Field Office [Image 2 of 6]

    Health and Human Services Secretary Visits FEMA's Joint Field Office

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pasadena, CA. (Jan. 15, 2025) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Xavier Becerra, visits FEMA's Joint Field Office to be briefed on the latest on the wildfires in Los Angeles County from FEMA's Regional Administrator, Robert J. Fenton, Jr. and his staff.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 15:51
    Photo ID: 8832882
    VIRIN: 250115-O-JQ168-1102
    Resolution: 2400x1601
    Size: 631.94 KB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
