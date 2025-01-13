Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Christian Price Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Christian Price Retirement Ceremony

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Price, commander of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, addresses attendees during his retirement ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2025. Price, who has served for 26 years, has held a variety of logistics positions at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    VIRIN: 250114-F-SI502-1490
