Lt. Col. Christian Price Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Price, commander of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, addresses attendees during his retirement ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2025. Price, who has served for 26 years, has held a variety of logistics positions at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)