U.S. Air Force Col. Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, presents Lt. Col. Christian Price, commander of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, with the retired lapel pin during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2025. Price, who has served for 26 years, has held a variety of logistics positions at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8832448
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-SI502-1268
|Resolution:
|4768x3172
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Christian Price Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.