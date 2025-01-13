Lt. Col. Christian Price Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander (left), and Lt. Col. Christian Price, commander of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (right), stand at attention as the order is published during Price’s retirement ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2025. Price, who has served for 26 years, has held a variety of logistics positions at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)