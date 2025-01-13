SCA Intern Fresh Water Drum

Student Conservation Association intern Barbie Kalta holds up a fresh water drum while conducting a fish sampling on the Missouri River Oct. 29, 2024, by Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Kalta is one of five interns helping with species surveys, trail improvements, tree planting and other projects with the Natural and Cultural Resources Branch of the Environmental Division. Photo by Neil Bass/Fort Leavenworth Natural Resources
