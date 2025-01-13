Student Conservation Association intern Barbie Kalta removes a beaver dam Nov. 2, 2024, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Kalta is one of five SCA interns assisting with projects in the Natural and Cultural Resources Branch of the Directorate of Public Works. Photo by Neil Bass/Fort Leavenworth Natural Resources
|01.15.2025
|01.16.2025 09:35
|8832383
|250115-A-GL610-9759
|1350x1800
|3.44 MB
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|2
|0
This work, SCA Interns Beaver Dam, by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS