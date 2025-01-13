SCA Interns Catfish

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Student Conservation Association intern Monique Pyle holds a blue catfish caught while conducting a fish sampling on the Missouri River Oct. 29, 2024, by Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Pyle is one of five interns helping with species surveys, trail improvements, tree planting and other projects with the Natural and Cultural Resources Branch of the Environmental Division. Photo by Neil Bass/Fort Leavenworth Natural Resources