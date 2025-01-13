Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SCA Interns Catfish [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SCA Interns Catfish

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Student Conservation Association intern Monique Pyle holds a blue catfish caught while conducting a fish sampling on the Missouri River Oct. 29, 2024, by Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Pyle is one of five interns helping with species surveys, trail improvements, tree planting and other projects with the Natural and Cultural Resources Branch of the Environmental Division. Photo by Neil Bass/Fort Leavenworth Natural Resources

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:35
    Photo ID: 8832376
    VIRIN: 250115-A-YU043-5769
    Resolution: 1080x1600
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCA Interns Catfish [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SCA Interns
    SCA Interns Catfish
    SCA Interns Buffalo Fish
    SCA Intern
    SCA Interns Beaver Dam
    SCA Intern Fresh Water Drum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download