250116-N-QR506-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport a simulated casualty during an aviation firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8832218
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-QR506-1069
|Resolution:
|7852x5294
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.