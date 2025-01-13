Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 12]

    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2025

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250116-N-WJ234-1207 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in an aviation firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

