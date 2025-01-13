Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250116-N-QR506-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), communicate to each other during an aviation firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 04:53
    Photo ID: 8832216
    VIRIN: 250116-N-QR506-1021
    Resolution: 8256x5278
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Hangar Bay Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hangar Bay
    Firefighting
    USS America (LHA6)
    Aviation Firefighting Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download