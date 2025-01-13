USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Deck Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250115-N-KW492-1172 (Jan. 15, 2025)

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Logan Choate, from Jacksonville, Florida and Damage Controlman Fireman Syniah Carthen, from St. Louis, Missouri, check for hot spots on a simulated aircraft fire during a fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)