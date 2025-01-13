Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Deck Fire Drill

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250115-N-KW492-1172 (Jan. 15, 2025) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Logan Choate, from Jacksonville, Florida and Damage Controlman Fireman Syniah Carthen, from St. Louis, Missouri, check for hot spots on a simulated aircraft fire during a fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Controlman
    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Hull Maintenance Technician

