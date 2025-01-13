Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Water Testing [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Water Testing

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250115-N-KW492-1100 (Jan. 15, 2025) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Victoria Kyeremeh, from Accra, Ghana, operates a colorimeter to check the bromine levels of drinking water aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 8832205
    VIRIN: 250115-N-KW492-1100
    Resolution: 5276x4000
    Size: 979.25 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ACCRA, GH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Water Testing [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Hospital Corpsman

