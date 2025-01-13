USS Preble (DDG 88) 2M Repair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250115-N-KW492-1063 (Jan. 15, 2025) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Anthony Stokes, from Jonesboro, Arkansas, applies melted solder to a wire with a soldering iron in the miniature and micro repair shop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)