    USS Preble (DDG 88) 2M Repair [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) 2M Repair

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250115-N-KW492-1063 (Jan. 15, 2025) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Anthony Stokes, from Jonesboro, Arkansas, applies melted solder to a wire with a soldering iron in the miniature and micro repair shop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 03:43
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JONESBORO, ARKANSAS, US
