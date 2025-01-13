SECSTATE recognizes members of Team Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Iris Ortiz Gonzalez, center, 374th Dental Squadron commander, as she introduces Senior Airman Arasely Tapia at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025. During his visit to the installation, Blinken recognized seven members of Team Yokota for their efforts supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)