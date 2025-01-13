Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECSTATE recognizes members of Team Yokota [Image 2 of 3]

    SECSTATE recognizes members of Team Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Iris Ortiz Gonzalez, center, 374th Dental Squadron commander, as she introduces Senior Airman Arasely Tapia at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025. During his visit to the installation, Blinken recognized seven members of Team Yokota for their efforts supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 00:15
    Photo ID: 8832057
    VIRIN: 250107-F-GS842-1019
    Resolution: 5408x3598
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Secretary of State
    Recognition

