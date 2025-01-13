SECSTATE recognizes members of Team Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Brinkmeier, 374th Operations Support Squadron wing intelligence flight chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025. Blinken recently visited Japan to review the progress the U.S.-Japan alliance has made over the past few years, reaffirming its importance in addressing a range of issues in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)