A Staff Sgt. from the 1st Special Operations Wing presents a project proposal during the Thunder Dome innovation competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. In addition to awarding funding for various projects, the Thunder Dome competition aims to foster a culture of innovation and creativity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8831609
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-LD209-1733
|Resolution:
|7773x5182
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Innovation takes flight: Air Commandos showcase creative solutions at 'Thunder Dome' 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.