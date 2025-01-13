Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation takes flight: Air Commandos showcase creative solutions at 'Thunder Dome' 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A Senior Airman from the 352nd Special Operations Wing at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, England, presents a project proposal during the Thunder Dome innovation competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. In addition to awarding funding for various projects, the Thunder Dome competition aims to foster a culture of innovation and creativity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 16:12
    Photo ID: 8831606
    VIRIN: 250108-F-LD209-1729
    Resolution: 7036x4691
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    AFSOC
    innovation
    Thunder Dome
    Lt. Gen. Michael Conley

