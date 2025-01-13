Innovation takes flight: Air Commandos showcase creative solutions at 'Thunder Dome' 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Senior Airman from the 352nd Special Operations Wing at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, England, presents a project proposal during the Thunder Dome innovation competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. In addition to awarding funding for various projects, the Thunder Dome competition aims to foster a culture of innovation and creativity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)