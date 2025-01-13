Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation takes flight: Air Commandos showcase creative solutions at 'Thunder Dome' 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, right, Command Chief of AFSOC, listen to a presentation during the Thunder Dome innovation competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. As part of the competition, Air Commandos presented innovation projects to AFSOC senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 16:12
    Photo ID: 8831607
    VIRIN: 250108-F-LD209-1730
    Resolution: 6189x4126
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Innovation takes flight: Air Commandos showcase creative solutions at 'Thunder Dome' 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    innovation
    Thunder Dome
    Lt. Gen. Michael Conley

