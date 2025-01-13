U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, right, Command Chief of AFSOC, listen to a presentation during the Thunder Dome innovation competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. As part of the competition, Air Commandos presented innovation projects to AFSOC senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8831607
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-LD209-1730
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
This work, Innovation takes flight: Air Commandos showcase creative solutions at 'Thunder Dome' 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.