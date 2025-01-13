Commander, Navy Recruiting Command commemorates MLK Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILLINTON, Tenn. (Jan. 15, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Bradley, from Champaign, Illinois, delivers remarks during a ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prior to the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)