    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command commemorates MLK Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command commemorates MLK Day

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINTON, Tenn. (Jan. 15, 2025) Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting Command enjoy cake following a ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prior to the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    VIRIN: 250115-N-XB641-1038
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
