Senior Airmen Sarah Hall loads a duffle bag on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Sioux City, Iowa Airport January 15, 2025. Hall is part of a small group of Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group who are flying to Washington D.C. where they will provide medical support for National Guard members in the capital region as part of the 60th presidential inauguration. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8831307
|VIRIN:
|250115-Z-KZ880-1032
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|15.89 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
