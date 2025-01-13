Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sarah Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Senior Airmen Sarah Hall loads a duffle bag on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Sioux City, Iowa Airport January 15, 2025. Hall is part of a small group of Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group who are flying to Washington D.C. where they will provide medical support for National Guard members in the capital region as part of the 60th presidential inauguration. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Iowa ANG goes to Washington
    Bag drag
    Sarah Hall

    Iowa&rsquo;s 185th Medical Group supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    presidential inauguration
    Medical Group
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Med Tech
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Washington D.C.

