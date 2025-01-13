Senior Airmen Emma Oehler, 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Technician, smiles for the camera as she waits to depart the Sioux City, Iowa Airport with a small group of Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group January 15, 2025. Iowa Air Guard medical technicians are flying to Washington D.C. where they will provide medical support for National Guard members in the capital region as part of the 60th presidential inauguration. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8831305
|VIRIN:
|250115-Z-KZ880-1007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.84 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa ANG goes to Washington [Image 3 of 3], by Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa’s 185th Medical Group supports 60th Presidential Inauguration
No keywords found.