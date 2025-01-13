Iowa ANG goes to Washington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airmen Emma Oehler, 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Technician, smiles for the camera as she waits to depart the Sioux City, Iowa Airport with a small group of Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group January 15, 2025. Iowa Air Guard medical technicians are flying to Washington D.C. where they will provide medical support for National Guard members in the capital region as part of the 60th presidential inauguration. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot