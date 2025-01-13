Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Technical Sgt. Dylan Hinds and Staff Sgt. Colton Seidler, 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Technicians load duffle bags on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Sioux City, Iowa Airport January 15, 2025. The medical technicians are part of a small group of Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group who are flying to Washington D.C. where they will provide medical support for National Guard members in the capital region as part of the 60th presidential inauguration. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot