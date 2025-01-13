From left to right: Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Stacy Davis pin Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Army Recruiting Command commanding general, with his third star promoting him to lieutenant general during his promotion ceremony, Jan. 15, in Waybur Theater at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Stacy is the wife of Lt. Gen. Davis.
Commanding general of Army Recruiting receives third star
