    Commanding general of Army Recruiting receives third star [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Shatara Riis 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Army Recruiting Command commanding general, unfurls his three-star general officer flag with assistance from his family members during his promotion ceremony, Jan. 15, in Waybur Theater at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 8831276
    VIRIN: 250115-A-TJ437-6335
    Resolution: 3584x2215
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding general of Army Recruiting receives third star [Image 2 of 2], by Shatara Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREC

