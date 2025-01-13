Commanding general of Army Recruiting receives third star

Photo By Shatara Riis | From left to right: Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Stacy Davis pin...... read more read more Photo By Shatara Riis | From left to right: Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Stacy Davis pin Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Army Recruiting Command commanding general, with his third star promoting him to lieutenant general during his promotion ceremony, Jan. 15, in Waybur Theater at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Stacy is the wife of Lt. Gen. Davis. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Army Recruiting Command commanding general, received his call to service in the garden of his grandfather – a World War II veteran.



More than three decades ago, conversations with his granddad brought Davis to this pivotal moment today, receiving his third star.



Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George promoted Davis to long-awaited lieutenant general and presided over Davis’ ceremony held in Waybur Theater at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 15.



“Johnny is an example of someone who commits to the job at hand,” George said. “In 2022, we tasked Johnny to lead the Army’s most pressing challenge – Army recruiting.”



According to George, in fiscal year 2022, the Army missed its recruiting goal by 25% – about 15,000 short of the active-duty goal.



“In fiscal year 2024, we exceeded our target. In fact, we went over our active-duty goal,” George said. “In true Army fashion, we upped our goal for 2025. Right now, I am proud to say USAREC is already halfway to our goal for this year and doing great.”



George said this progress comes through Davis’ leadership and the USAREC team’s dedication and hard work.



“You are a warfighter, high-energy leader and tremendous teammate,” George said.



Davis received his Senate confirmation Dec. 19, 2024, and while he once thought he would become a pastor or teacher, he is charged with the demanding and important mission of leading the Army’s recruiting efforts.



Davis gave appreciation to many of his family, friends, leaders and teammates who mentored, invested in and helped get him to this point.



“My family and childhood friends helped shape me into the person I am through their protection, mentorship and friendship,” Davis said. “My USAREC family – my superstars – they are what motivate me each and every day. This command has so much wonderful talent and potential. I share this with the world wherever I go.”



With each promotion comes more obstacles and greater responsibility.



George advised Davis to use his rank for good; never forget the small interactions that mean a lot to people; think about how your decisions will affect the Soldiers and families in your formations; don’t let the bureaucracy confine you, and make sure you’re helping to grow the next generation of Army leaders.



In closing, George left Davis with a message from Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth – “Congratulations on your well-deserved promotion. Your vision and leadership have been instrumental to the Army’s recruiting transformation. USAREC is in great hands under your command. Best wishes to you and Stacy as you take this critical mission to new heights. I know you will continue to crush it.”