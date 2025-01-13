Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders attend Operational Readiness Training Complex groundbreaking ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Senior leaders attend Operational Readiness Training Complex groundbreaking ceremony

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Building models are displayed prior to a groundbreaking ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025. The new Operational Readiness Training Complex brings the installation closer to achieving a Level 2 Garrison Training Center status. The ORTC provides bed spaces for over 740 troops as well as maintenance bays, training areas and office spaces. Those attending the ceremony included Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General- Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Florida National Guard and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, Clay County County Manager Mr. Howard Wanamaker and prominent members of the community. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 8831004
    VIRIN: 250114-A-RH401-1792
    Resolution: 4967x7450
    Size: 16.66 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Senior leaders attend Operational Readiness Training Complex groundbreaking ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Senior leaders attend Operational Readiness Training Complex groundbreaking ceremony
    Ground breaking
    TAG
    ATAG
    CBJTC
    ORTC

