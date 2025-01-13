Senior leaders attend Operational Readiness Training Complex groundbreaking ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Hopkins, Camp Blanding Joint Training Center Commander, left, describes building plans to a ceremony attendant during a ground breaking event at CBJTC, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025. The new Operational Readiness Training Complex brings the installation closer to achieving a Level 2 Garrison Training Center status. The ORTC provides bed spaces for over 740 troops as well as maintenance bays, training areas and office spaces. Those attending the ceremony included Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General- Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Florida National Guard and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, and Clay County County Manager Mr. Howard Wanamaker. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)