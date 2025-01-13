Senior leaders attend Operational Readiness Training Complex groundbreaking ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, left, discusses building plans with Lt. Col. Ryan Leonard, Construction and Facility Management Officer, during a groundbreaking ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025. Senior leaders of the FLNG joined prominent members of the community as they ceremoniously commenced the development of an Operational Readiness Training Complex at CBJTC. The ORTC provides bed spaces for over 740 troops as well as maintenance bays, training areas and office spaces. Those attending the ceremony included Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General- Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Florida National Guard and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, and Clay County County Manager Mr. Howard Wanamaker. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)