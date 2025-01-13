New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250115-N-VO134-1026 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2025) Pakistan Navy Commodore Asum Sohail Malik, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, left, hands over the CTF 150 telescope to Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward, incoming commander of CTF 150, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)