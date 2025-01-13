Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 2 of 3]

    New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250115-N-VO134-1013 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2025) Pakistan Navy Commodore Asum Sohail Malik, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, left, salutes Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward, incoming commander of CTF 150, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 150

    Pakistan
    New Zealand
    change of command
    CMF
    CTF 150

