250115-N-VO134-1013 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2025) Pakistan Navy Commodore Asum Sohail Malik, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, left, salutes Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward, incoming commander of CTF 150, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
