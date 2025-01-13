New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

MANAMA, Bahrain — The Royal New Zealand Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force 150, a multinational maritime task force, from the Pakistan Navy, Jan. 15.



Pakistan Navy Commodore Asum Sohail Malik turned over command to Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward.



CTF 150 was established in February 2002, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from non-state actors.



Since Pakistan took command of CTF 150 in July 2024, ships working in support of the task force carried out three successful interdictions, in which six tons of illegal narcotics were seized. These seizures prevent criminal and terrorist organizations generating income from drug-smuggling.



While Commander of CTF 150, Malik also spread CMF’s message through key partner engagements with countries including Seychelles, Kenya, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. These engagements help strengthen ties between CMF nations and provides an opportunity to discuss the work of CMF with countries not yet members.



Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, thanked Commodore Malik for his work in spreading CMF’s message.



“Thank you to your team for continuing the reputation that Pakistan has as tremendous leaders,” said Wikoff. “We look forward to continuing our friendship that we’ve developed here.”



Ward joins CTF 150 following a tour as the Chief of Information Warfare for the New Zealand Defense Force where he established Information as the NZDF’s Fifth Warfighting Environment. He has an extensive background in maritime operations, with deployments to Malaysia, the Solomon Islands, Afghanistan, and Iraq.



This will mark the second time New Zealand has taken command of CTF 150.



CMF’s other task forces include CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.



Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 05:27 Story ID: 489098 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Zealand Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.