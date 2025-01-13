Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Audience members listen to Dr. Jason Womack, strategist for leader development for operational readiness at the Front Range Space Force Ball held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2025. The event welcomed 700 guests this year, including members of partner corporations in U.S. aerospace and technology development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)