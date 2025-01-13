Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

Members of the High Frontier Honor Guard display the Colors at the Front Range Space Force Ball held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2025. As representatives of the United States Air Force and Space Force, the High Frontier Honor Guard serve the Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Bases. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8830407
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-NI018-1028
|Resolution:
|5854x3895
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
