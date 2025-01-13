Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the High Frontier Honor Guard display the Colors at the Front Range Space Force Ball held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2025. As representatives of the United States Air Force and Space Force, the High Frontier Honor Guard serve the Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Bases. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 8830407
    VIRIN: 250111-F-NI018-1028
    Resolution: 5854x3895
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colorado
    Front Range
    Peterson Space Force Base
    Space Force Ball
    Space Force 5th Anniversary

