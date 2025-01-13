Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Julia Sampe, Space Delta 7 network defense analyst, leads a toast at the Front Range Space Force Ball held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2025. Toasts are a tradition at military formal dinners, originating with the English custom of flavoring wine with a piece of spiced toast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8830409
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-NI018-1040
|Resolution:
|4201x3246
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
