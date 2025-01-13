Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

    COLORADO SPRINGS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Julia Sampe, Space Delta 7 network defense analyst, leads a toast at the Front Range Space Force Ball held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2025. Toasts are a tradition at military formal dinners, originating with the English custom of flavoring wine with a piece of spiced toast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 8830409
    VIRIN: 250111-F-NI018-1040
    Resolution: 4201x3246
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary
    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary
    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary
    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary
    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary
    Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colorado
    Front Range
    Peterson Space Force Base
    Space Force Ball
    Space Force 5th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download