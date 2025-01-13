Front Range community celebrates the Space Force fifth anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Julia Sampe, Space Delta 7 network defense analyst, leads a toast at the Front Range Space Force Ball held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2025. Toasts are a tradition at military formal dinners, originating with the English custom of flavoring wine with a piece of spiced toast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)