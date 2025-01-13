Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo unveils a plaque, marking the name change of the former Constitution Gate as the “Silvestre Reyes Gate” at Fort Bliss, Texas, as Reyes looks on, Jan. 10, 2025. Reyes was recognized by the 1st Armored Division and Team Bliss for his role in advocating for the bolstering of the missions at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a part of the 2005 Base Closure and Realignment report to Congress.