Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, prepares to speak to the media following the ceremony renaming the former Constitution Gate as the “Silvestre Reyes Gate” at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. “We chose this gate because it’s the main entrance to the 1st Armored Division side of Fort Bliss,” Taylor said. “It was him that drove national leadership to consider bringing the 1st Armored Division here and we wanted to recognize him for that.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 8829853
    VIRIN: 250110-A-KV967-1166
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion [Image 5 of 5], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion
    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion
    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion
    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion
    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    el paso
    IMCOM
    community
    AMC
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download