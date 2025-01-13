Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, prepares to speak to the media following the ceremony renaming the former Constitution Gate as the “Silvestre Reyes Gate” at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. “We chose this gate because it’s the main entrance to the 1st Armored Division side of Fort Bliss,” Taylor said. “It was him that drove national leadership to consider bringing the 1st Armored Division here and we wanted to recognize him for that.”