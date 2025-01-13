Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(L to R) Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general; Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo and Silvestre Reyes, a former U.S. representative, share a moment outside of the newly-named Silvestre Reyes Gate access control point at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Reyes was recognized by the 1st AD and Fort Bliss for his role in helping Bliss evolve into a valued Joint Multi-Force Generation Installation with his advocacy for the post in the 2005 Base Closure and Realignment report to Congress.