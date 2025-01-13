Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion [Image 4 of 5]

    Silvestre Reyes Gate: 1st AD, Bliss name gate for 2005 BRAC champion

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    (L to R) Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general; Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo and Silvestre Reyes, a former U.S. representative, share a moment outside of the newly-named Silvestre Reyes Gate access control point at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Reyes was recognized by the 1st AD and Fort Bliss for his role in helping Bliss evolve into a valued Joint Multi-Force Generation Installation with his advocacy for the post in the 2005 Base Closure and Realignment report to Congress.

