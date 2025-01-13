Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eaton WildFire 2025 [Image 9 of 14]

    Eaton WildFire 2025

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Capt. Johnny Chau 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    March Field Fire Emergency Services from March Air Reserve Base stationed in Moreno Valley, Calif., assisted in fire suppression efforts against the Eaton Fire in the Altadena Neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 13, 2025. Firefighters Ruben Anaya, Dakota Christensen, Brandon Dubous, Michael Goodman, and Jack Cools were assigned to Strike Team 6050A, Division N, performing overhaul duties to locate and extinguish residual fires and hot spots, preventing potential reignition.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 00:11
    Photo ID: 8829307
    VIRIN: 250113-F-TW179-7239
    Resolution: 8215x5476
    Size: 23.4 MB
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eaton WildFire 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Johnny Chau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

