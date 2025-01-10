March Field Fire Emergency Services from March Air Reserve Base stationed in Moreno Valley, Calif., assisted in fire suppression efforts against the Eaton Fire in the Altadena Neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 13, 2025. Firefighters Ruben Anaya, Dakota Christensen, Brandon Dubouis, Michael Goodman, and Jack Cools were assigned to Strike Team 6050A, Division N, performing overhaul duties to locate and extinguish residual fires and hot spots, preventing potential reignition.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8829299
|VIRIN:
|250113-F-TW179-2800
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|33.81 MB
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eaton WildFire 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Johnny Chau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.