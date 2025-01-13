U.S. Navy and Japan Conduct Joint Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2024) – A member of the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority observes the Japan Coast Guard vessel JCG Kinugawa (MS 01) during a joint response drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Dec. 17. The drill showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)