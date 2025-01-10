YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2024) – Personnel assigned to Japan Coast Guard vessel JCG Kinugawa (MS 01) retrieve sediment samples from the harbor during a joint response drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 17. The drill showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8829276
|VIRIN:
|241217-N-SI601-1118
|Resolution:
|5548x3699
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Japan Conduct Joint Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.