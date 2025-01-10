Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy and Japan Conduct Joint Drill [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy and Japan Conduct Joint Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2024) – Capt. Les Sobol, commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and the Mayor of Yokosuka, the Hon. KAMIJI Katsuaki, walk onto the pier during a joint response drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 17. The drill showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

