U.S. Navy and Japan Conduct Joint Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2024) – Capt. Les Sobol, commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and the Mayor of Yokosuka, the Hon. KAMIJI Katsuaki, walk onto the pier during a joint response drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 17. The drill showcased the enduring partnership and strengthened the vital alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)