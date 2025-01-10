Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise

    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to conduct Howitzer M777A2 loading drills during lift operations at LZ Dodo, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Jan. 9, 2025. U.S. Marines participated in a training exercise designed to simulate attaching supplies and weaponry onto an aircraft in a field scenario. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 8829178
    VIRIN: 250109-M-EC903-2101
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M777 Howitzer
    CLB 31
    Artillery
    BLT 2/4
    INDOPACIFIC
    HM-53

