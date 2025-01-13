U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, run to load a Howitzer M777A2 after a fly around on a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during lift operations at LZ Dodo, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Jan. 9, 2025. Marines participated in a training exercise designed to simulate attaching supplies and weaponry onto an aircraft in a field scenario. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 19:29
|Photo ID:
|8829176
|VIRIN:
|250109-M-EC903-2046
|Resolution:
|4306x2957
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.