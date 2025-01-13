Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, attach a Howitzer M777A2 onto a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during lift operations at LZ Dodo, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Jan. 9, 2025. Marines participated in a training exercise designed to simulate attaching supplies and weaponry onto an aircraft in a field scenario. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 8829177
    VIRIN: 250109-M-EC903-1194
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise
    31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M777 Howitzer
    CLB 31
    Artillery
    BLT 2/4
    INDOPACIFIC
    HM-53

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download