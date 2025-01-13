31st MEU | CLB 31 Conducts M777 Howitzer Lift Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, attach a Howitzer M777A2 onto a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during lift operations at LZ Dodo, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Jan. 9, 2025. Marines participated in a training exercise designed to simulate attaching supplies and weaponry onto an aircraft in a field scenario. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)